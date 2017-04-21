Westminster to Celebrate Arbor Day

21 April 2017 Community Calendar

Ceremony to be Held April 28, 2017

The City of Westminster and the Westminster Tree Commission will hold their annual Arbor Day celebration at 10:00 a.m. on April 28, 2017. The ceremony will take place at the entrance to the Tree Trail at Bennett Cerf Park, located at 544 Manchester Road in Westminster. The public is invited to attend.

The celebration will include the planting of a Sycamore tree in memory of Connie Hoge. Hoge was an active member of the Westminster community, serving as the chair of the Carroll County Forest Conservancy District Board.

The celebration will also feature the planting of a White Oak tree to celebrate the completion of the Bennett Cerf Park Interactive Heritage Tree Trail. The trail’s completion is the result of a successful partnership between the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks, the City of Westminster, and the Westminster Tree Commission.

Westminster Mayor Kevin R. Utz stated, “I commend and thank the members of the Tree Commission for their work over the past year, which included documenting all street trees along Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and working to fill empty tree pits in the downtown Westminster area. The Commission’s work has been instrumental in the City receiving a number of recognitions for its environmental efforts.”

Westminster has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 27 years. The Maryland People Loving and Nurturing Trees (PLANT) Program has recognized Westminster at the Green Level, the highest level of certification a municipality can receive.

The Westminster Tree Commission consists of six members appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Common Council. The members of the commission must be residents of Carroll County and at least one member shall have a background in horticulture, arboriculture, forestry or a related field.

Jeff Laird