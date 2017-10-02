Wine & Paint Party 2-10-17

The Church of the Ascension in Westminster will host a Wine and Paint Party on Friday, February 10th from 7 to 9 pm. The cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies and snacks. They will serve hot cocoa, and you may bring your own flavoring or beverage of choice. All proceeds will support the restoration and renovation of the Historic Stone Church and Rectory. Space is limited. For more information, call the church at 410-848-3251.

