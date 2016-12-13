WTTR is Giving Away Two Snow Blowers!

31 October 2016 Contests

We will be giving away two snow blowers from Liberty Discount, one in January and one in February, in the Winter Wonderland Contest!

Larry Myers, Westminster resident and serious weather observer, will determine the official total of snow in inches at his weather station in the month of December, and again in January.

All you have to do to enter to win is email your guess for the total number of snowfall inches for December to info@wttr.com. At the beginning of January, the entry that matches or is closest to the official total without going over will win a Cub Cadet 2X snow blower from Liberty Discount.

If you don’t win for December, you have another chance! Email your guess for the total snowfall for January, and we’ll do the same thing in the beginning of February.

Send your name and phone number to info@wttr.com.

Jeff Laird