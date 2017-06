Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley for the 135th annual Sunday school picnic on Saturday, July 8th

26 June 2017 Community Calendar

Join Zion United Methodist Church of Shipley for the 135th annual Sunday school picnic on Saturday, July 8th from 12-7pm. They will have fried chicken platters, Hoffman’s ice cream, free games, moon bounce and much more free entertainment. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair. For more information call 410-848-9080

Jeff Laird