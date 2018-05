102.3 Days of Summer Contest Rules

24 May 2018 Contests

In addition to WTTR AM/FM’s existing General Contest Rules, the 102.3 Days of Summer Classic Motorcycle Giveaway has the following additional restrictions.

Participants may enter at each location, but only one entry per visit.

The prize value is over $600, the winner will be required to sign an acknowledgement to be responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes due and will be receiving a 1099 from Hilltop Communications LLC.

Jeff Laird