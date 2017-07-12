12 Days of Christmas!

8 December 2017 Contests

12 Days of Christmas!

A Fun contest for Listeners, when they hear the sleigh bells of Santa’s Sleigh, the 12th caller gets the Gift! There will be 4 chances a day to win each day between Dec 7-22, 2017!

12-7-17 – Liberty Discount

12-8-17 – Bowmans

12-11-17 – Mercer Floors/Westminster Speed & Sound

12-12-17 – Westminster Car Wash

12-13-17 – Massage Envy

12-14-17 – Mediteranio/Chamber of Commerce

12-15-17 – Lasered Edges

12-18-17 – Maggies

12-19-17 – Greenmount Station

12-20-17 – BWW

12-21-17 – Southern States

12-22-17 – IHOP

If you have won in the past 90 days you are not elidgible to win, prizes must be picked up within 10 business days

Jeff Laird