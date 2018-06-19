1920’s Time Capsule: Buried under Charles Carroll for 98 years

Join Commissioner Steve Wantz as he reveals a mystery from the past. In the late 1920’s, individuals in the Charles Carroll area placed items in a cornerstone of the Charles Carroll Elementary School building.

Please join us as we reveal these artifacts for the first time. The items will be a complete surprise as they were removed from the stone, unopened, and placed in a secure location.

It will be opened Saturday, June 30th, 2018 10:00 AM

Location: Union Mills Homestead

3311 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD

