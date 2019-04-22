2019 Local Elections

Vote May 14th from 7a.m. – 8 p.m.
FOR HAMPSTEAD
Vote at the Town Hall
Running: Incumbent Mayor Chris Nevin, Council Member Jim Roark and Council Member Dave Unglesbee are running to retain their seats against new candidates Zach Tomlin for Mayor and Holly Oertel, Tim Babylon and Daniel Collier for Town Council.
For more information: hampsteadmd.gov
FOR WESTMINSTER
Residents living WEST of MD31 will vote at the Community Building, 325 Royer Road
Residents living EAST of MD31 will vote at John Street Quarters, 28 John Street
Running: Candidates for the three open seats on the Common Council are Kate Carter, Steven Colella, Kevin Earl Dayhoff, Ann Thomas Gilbert, Jessica M. Laird, and Greg Pecoraro.
For more information: http://westminstermd.gov/390/Elections