2019 Local Elections

Vote May 14th from 7a.m. – 8 p.m.

FOR HAMPSTEAD

Vote at the Town Hall

Running: Incumbent Mayor Chris Nevin, Council Member Jim Roark and Council Member Dave Unglesbee are running to retain their seats against new candidates Zach Tomlin for Mayor and Holly Oertel, Tim Babylon and Daniel Collier for Town Council.

For more information: hampsteadmd.gov

FOR WESTMINSTER

Residents living WEST of MD31 will vote at the Community Building, 325 Royer Road

Residents living EAST of MD31 will vote at John Street Quarters, 28 John Street

Running: Candidates for the three open seats on the Common Council are Kate Carter, Steven Colella, Kevin Earl Dayhoff, Ann Thomas Gilbert, Jessica M. Laird, and Greg Pecoraro.

For more information: http://westminstermd.gov/390/Elections