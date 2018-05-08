28th ANNUAL STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

8 May 2018 Community Calendar

Messiah Lutheran Church invites one and all to our 28th ANNUAL STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL, Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 9 am to 4 pm. This will be an affordable fun filled day for the entire family; to be held at the Sykesville – Freedom District Volunteer Fire Dept. Grounds, Rt. 32 and Freedom Ave., Sykesville, MD.

In addition to fresh picked strawberries and homemade strawberry shortcake we will have many games and activities for children, face painting, hay wagon rides, and pony rides. There will also be a Silent Auction with gift baskets, gift cards, and more to bid on.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day. Among the entertainment are Merritt Dance, Carroll County Cloggers, Carroll County Dance Center, Savage Dance Company, Carroll Gymnastics, Stepping Stars Dance, Sykesville Raiders Cheerleading, Tri Star Martial Arts, Maryland Tang Soo Do Karate, Sykesville Americana Music, and Freedom Firestars Majorettes.

We will also have over 50 craft and flea market vendors displaying their merchandise. Wood crafts, jewelry, crystal sun catchers, paintings & tapestries, crocheted items, children’s items, dolls & doll clothing, candles, baskets, flowers, collectibles and many other crafts will be for sale. The flea market vendors will be offering a wide assortment of useful and desirable items.

A variety of foods will be available all day, starting with breakfast sandwiches at 9:00 am. Visit our baked goods booth to purchase your favorite sweet treats.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking.

For general information call 410-795-9174, for vendor information call 443-201-8077. For more information visit our website www.melchurch.org.

Kevin Ashcraft