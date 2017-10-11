3rd Annual Scrapbooking and Crafting Crop-On

3rd Annual Scrapbooking and Crafting Crop-On Saturday, November 4, Deer Park United Methodist Church will hold its 3rd annual “Scrap & Craft Crop” from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm in the Church Social Hall, located at 2205 Sykesville Road, Westminster 21157. $40 registration includes 8-ft. table with WiFi and electricity, continental breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus all-day snacks and beverages. There will be yard sale and swap tables and FREE “make & takes.” Everyone gets a door prize, and the grand prize drawing is valued at over $100. Your favorite crafting vendors will be there. The Crop is sponsored by the Deer Park UMC Sisterhood, with proceeds going toward community service projects. Contact Skye Bennett at 443.244.0460 or skyepi@comcast.net for more information.

