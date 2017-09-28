All You Can Eat Crab and Fried Chicken Feed on Friday October 13th

The youth of Grace & Trinity Lutheran Church are holding an All You Can Eat Crab and Fried Chicken Feed on Friday October 13th from 5:00-8:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church – 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD. Adults: $40, Kids 5-12 : $20, Under 5: Free. At the door – Adults: $45, Kids 5-12: $25. Proceeds benefit the Youth of Grace and Trinity Lutheran Churches attending the 2018 ELCA Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas. Live music! For tickets, please see Leanne Elliott (Grace Lutheran Church) or Deacon Melissa Helfer (Trinity Lutheran Church).

