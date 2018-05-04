ALL-YOU-CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST

4 May 2018 Community Calendar

Saturday, May 19:

ALL-YOU-CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 7:00-10:00 a.m., Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road/Rt. 32, Westminster, MD 21157, at intersection with Deer Park Road in the Smallwood area. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce & choice of beverage. Adults, $7.00; ages 5-12, $3.00; 4 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Deer Park UMC Men’s Group and Deer Park Lions Club in conjunction with community-wide yard sale. Church office, 410-848-2313; Website: www.dpumc.net.

Kevin Ashcraft