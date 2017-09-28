all you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, October 28

28 September 2017 Community Calendar Events

Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Smallwood/Westminster is having an all you can eat pancake & waffle breakfast on Saturday, October 28 from 7am – 11am. Also available will be gluten free pancakes and waffles from gluten free mix and buckwheat pancakes. There will also be a bountiful toppings bar, scrambled eggs, sausage, chipped beef/biscuits, orange juice, coffee & tea. No charge – free will offering. Proceeds will benefit the Youth Trip to 2018 ELCA youth gathering in Houston. For general information call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird