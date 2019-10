American Legion and Carroll Post 31 100th Birthday

7 October 2019 Community Calendar

Come join the American Legion and Carroll Post 31 in celebration of 100 years!

Location: Event Hall, Carroll Post 31

Sunday October 13th

Social Hour: 1-2 p.m.

Program: 2-3 p.m.

Dinner: 3-4 p.m.

Meet and Greet 4-5 p.m.

Jeff Laird communitycalender