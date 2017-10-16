Annual Church Rummage Sale at Deer Park United Methodist Church

Annual Church Rummage Sale at Deer Park United Methodist Church on Friday, October 20, 2017, 3 pm to 8 pm, and on Saturday, October 21, 2017, 8 am to 2 pm, in the Church Social Hall, 2205 Sykesville Road, at the intersection of Deer Park Road and MD Route 32, Westminster,MD 21157. Light lunch also available 11 am to 2 pm. Lots of clothing, shoes, housewares, home furnishings, toys, furniture, jewelry, books, CD’s, DVD’s, decorations and more. Call the church office 410-848-2313 or www.dpumc.net for information.

Jeff Laird