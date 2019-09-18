Athlete of the Week

First, we would like to congratulate Kathryn Hopkins. Hopkins, a cross country runner at Winters Mill High School showed her grit as she finished 1st in a crowded field of 110 runners in the Rebel Invitational at South Hagerstown. Her time paced out the rest of the field by 17 seconds, setting a personal record of 20 Minutes and 1 Second for the 5k course. Hopkins is the leader of the Winters Mill Cross Country Team according to coach, Ben Brown. Brown is excited to see this performance become a springboard for the rest of the season and a first look at the state course next weekend at Hereford.