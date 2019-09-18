Athlete of the Week
First, we would like to congratulate Kathryn Hopkins. Hopkins, a cross country runner at Winters Mill High School showed her grit as she finished 1st in a crowded field of 110 runners in the Rebel Invitational at South Hagerstown. Her time paced out the rest of the field by 17 seconds, setting a personal record of 20 Minutes and 1 Second for the 5k course. Hopkins is the leader of the Winters Mill Cross Country Team according to coach, Ben Brown. Brown is excited to see this performance become a springboard for the rest of the season and a first look at the state course next weekend at Hereford.
Kathryn Hopkins on her athletic experiences:
Next, Garrett Deltuva did it all as team captain, quarterback and linebacker for the Manchester Valley Mavericks football team. In their Varsity Football win over North Hagerstown, Deltuva completed 20 of his 27 passes for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In addition, on the ground, Deltuva rushed for 48 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 2 tackles and a fumble recovery. His play and leadership have led us to a 2-0 start to the season coach Bernie Koontz, said. The Mavericks won their Friday night game against North Hagerstown 21-20.
Garrett Deltuva on her athletic experiences: