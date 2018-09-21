Athlete of the Week 2018-19

Jenna has become the leader of the Liberty girls cross country team through hard work and strength of will. She has also quietly become one of the top runners in the county, finishing 29th this weekend at The Hood College Invitational. She faced a very tough field of 155 varsity girls from Maryland, Virginia and DC, and led her team, despite wet and sloppy conditions on the usually fast course. Her time of 21:55 was the second fastest time among Carroll County finishers.





Dan took the top spot for the Lions for the third straight week, competing at the Hood College Invitational at Utica Park. Dan followed his outstanding race last week with another top notch race, finishing 5th overall in the field of 216 varsity runners. His time of 16:38 on a very wet and sloppy course was tops among county runners, and helped spur the Liberty boys team to a third place finish among the 26 teams competing from Maryland, DC, and Virginia. Dan established a fast pace early and maintained that throughout the race, before pushing hard to move up and capture his third straight top 5 finish.

Athlete of the Week is Sponsored by:

Jeff Laird