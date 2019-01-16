August Carroll County Community Spotlight: 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program

16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight

This month’s non-profit spotlight is 4h therapeutic riding!

The 4-h therapeutic riding program of carroll county will provide persons with disabilities the opportunity to benefit from a continuous program of therapeutic horseback riding, in a safe environment, under the instruction of professionally trained staff, at a locally available facility.

It is the policy of the md cooperative extension that no person shall be subjected to discrimination on the grounds of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital or parental status, or disability.

If you want to learn more about them go to trp4h.org

What is Therapeutic Riding?

Therapeutic riding is an individualized program of learning to ride a horse which takes into account a person’s physical, mental, and emotional strengths and limitations. The horses, staff, and volunteers involved in therapeutic riding have all been carefully selected and trained to accommodate the physical, mental, or social disabilities of the rider.

Improved physical strength, balance, mobility and coordination are accomplished through the physical act of riding a horse. Increased attention, concentration, learning, and verbal skills are inherent in learning the skills necessary to ride successfully. Bonding with the horse, making new friends, and respecting authority are some of the social improvements we see. Improvements in self esteem, self control, and confidence also arise from the experience of success in learning to ride. Therapeutic riding is fun and effective!

Mission Statement

Jeff Laird