Bag & Basket Bingo April 7th

14 March 2018 Community Calendar

Bag & Basket Bingo April 7th

St. James Lutheran Church

Doors open at 5:30

Bring canned goods, or personal hygiene product to donate to the St. James Food pantry and you receive a free raffle ticket

20 games included

Only 60 tickets available

Call 410-635-8672 or 410-861-5567

Jeff Laird