Basket Bingo January 27 th
12 January 2018 Community Calendar
Basket Bingo
January 27 th
at
The Union Bridge Community Center
Doors Open 5:30 and Games Begin 7:00
Bring Canned Goods or a Personal Hygiene Product to Donate to the St. James Food Pantry and You Receive a Free Raffle Ticket! Affordable Lite Fare
20 Games Included
Specials and Raffles can be Purchased
Extra Games are Available
Benefits St. James Lutheran Church
For Tickets Call: Pam 410-861-5567 or
Stephanie 410-635-6872 Only 130 Tickets
Tickets $10 in Advance or $12 at the Door