Basket Bingo January 27 th

12 January 2018 Community Calendar

Basket Bingo

January 27 th

at

The Union Bridge Community Center

Doors Open 5:30 and Games Begin 7:00

Bring Canned Goods or a Personal Hygiene Product to Donate to the St. James Food Pantry and You Receive a Free Raffle Ticket! Affordable Lite Fare

20 Games Included

Specials and Raffles can be Purchased

Extra Games are Available

Benefits St. James Lutheran Church

For Tickets Call: Pam 410-861-5567 or

Stephanie 410-635-6872 Only 130 Tickets

Tickets $10 in Advance or $12 at the Door

Jeff Laird