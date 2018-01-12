What DJ is On Now
Basket Bingo January 27 th

Basket Bingo
January 27 th
at
The Union Bridge Community Center
Doors Open 5:30 and Games Begin 7:00
Bring Canned Goods or a Personal Hygiene Product to Donate to the St. James Food Pantry and You Receive a Free Raffle Ticket! Affordable Lite Fare
20 Games Included
Specials and Raffles can be Purchased
Extra Games are Available
Benefits St. James Lutheran Church
For Tickets Call: Pam 410-861-5567 or
Stephanie 410-635-6872 Only 130 Tickets
Tickets $10 in Advance or $12 at the Door