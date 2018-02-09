Boy Scout Troop 380 will hold its 32nd Annual Scout Auction

9 February 2018 Community Calendar

Boy Scout Troop 380 will hold its 32nd Annual Scout Auction on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018. The auction will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family to Snyder’s Auction House – right off of Main Street on Mott Avenue in downtown Hampstead, Maryland. There you can bid on gift certificates from many local businesses, furniture, household items, knick-knacks, tools and much more!

All proceeds from the auction help scouts attend summer camp, purchase much needed scout equipment, and help adopt less fortunate families within the community during the holidays.

Refreshments and homemade desserts will be available.

Come out and support Boy Scout Troop 380 on Saturday, March 3rd.

For more information contact: Traci Siegler troop380auction@gmail.com

Attention can be sent to the scout website http://bsatroop380.webs.com/scoutauction.htm

Or visit our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Troop-380-Auction-436359799894653/

Jeff Laird