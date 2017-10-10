BUSTING STEREOTYPES ABOUT RACISM: Beyond Confederate Monuments and Racist Relatives

10 October 2017 Community Calendar

BUSTING STEREOTYPES ABOUT RACISM: Beyond Confederate Monuments and Racist Relatives — an informational program aimed at understanding and alleviating Structural Racism.

Sunday, October 22

3:00-5:00pm

Followed by Appetizers and Desserts

Free will offering to benefit:

Carroll Citizens for Racial Equality

and the Carroll County Chapter of the NAACP

(Flyer attached)

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ — Sanctuary

17 Bond Street (corner of Bond and Green)

Westminster, Maryland 21157

Jeff Laird