BUSTING STEREOTYPES ABOUT RACISM: Beyond Confederate Monuments and Racist Relatives
BUSTING STEREOTYPES ABOUT RACISM: Beyond Confederate Monuments and Racist Relatives — an informational program aimed at understanding and alleviating Structural Racism.
Sunday, October 22
3:00-5:00pm
Followed by Appetizers and Desserts
Free will offering to benefit:
Carroll Citizens for Racial Equality
and the Carroll County Chapter of the NAACP
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ — Sanctuary
17 Bond Street (corner of Bond and Green)
Westminster, Maryland 21157