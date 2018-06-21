Carroll County Community Spotlight: Agora Evangelism Ministries

21 June 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight

Their mission

Agora Evangelism Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian outreach ministry headquartered in the United States, dedicated to leading souls to Christ by introducing people to His gift of Salvation and the beauty of the Christian faith all over the world.

We believe the best way to engage people is to go to them, as Jesus did, in the marketplace. You’ll find our volunteers, which we train and equip to make a clear presentation of the gospel, everywhere from local carnivals to state fairs, at national events and in international locations. Agora teaches local and foreign churches how to share Christ to reach their communities and partners with them to set up evangelism booths at community events so they can provide follow-up and effective discipleship to those newly saved.

We do not charge any money for any of the things we do, or the materials we hand out to the people we encounter. We exist and operate on charitable contributions, alone. The Salvation of Christ is given freely to us; we, in turn, bring people to the Lord without cost.

Since its founding in 2007, Agora Evangelism Ministries has seen over 5,000 souls come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior, and have brought people the promise of hope and redemption, and the chance to begin again.

Jeff Laird