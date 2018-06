Carroll County Community Spotlight: Caring Carroll

Their mission

​Caring Carroll is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, founded in December 2007, that matches trained volunteers to assist with the non-medical needs of older, frail, isolated adults in Carroll County, MD, with limited resources, who wish to remain living independently.

