Carroll County Community Spotlight: February Youth for Christ

Evangelism & Discipleship

We are committed to take the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all young people and always seek to do so with urgency, using the most culturally acceptable means. We are further committed to provide a ministry of discipleship for each new believer, and to work in partnership with others who desire to accomplish the same mission.

SCRIPTURE

We are committed to the Word of God as the foundation and final authority for life and ministry. We discipline ourselves to study it diligently, apply it daily, and teach its truth to young people.

PRAYER

We are committed to pray and fast for the salvation of lost young people and for the empowerment of God’s Holy Spirit in taking the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them.

CHURCH

Believing that the Church is the expression of the body of Christ, we are committed to work in partnership with the local church in fulfilling the Great Commission of Jesus Christ.

PEOPLE

We are committed to people. We believe that young people, volunteers, board members, ministry partners, staff and their families are important first as individuals, and all are vital in the fulfilment of the mission.

MOBILISATION

Knowing the size and urgency of the task, we are committed to mobilise all the available resources of young people, adults, prayer and finance to accomplish the mission.

INTEGRITY

We are committed to a life of integrity through personal and organisational accountability in lifestyle, relationships, finances, ministry management and responsible evangelism.

