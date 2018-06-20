Carroll County Community Spotlight: Hero Dogs

20 June 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight

Who We Are

Hero Dogs, Inc., a Maryland 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, improves quality of life for our nation’s heroes by raising, training, and placing service dogs and other highly skilled canines, free of charge with lifetime support of the partnerships. We have a small staff and more than 100 active volunteers committed to the success of our mission. For additional information, click on the links below:

•Hero Dogs Board of Directors

•Hero Dogs Staff

Who We Serve

Hero Dogs, Inc. provides service dogs to Veterans who:

•have served in any branch of the uniformed services in any era; and

•have received an honorable or a general (under honorable conditions) discharge; and

•have a disabling medical condition (does not need to be service-connected); and

•have been released from all service and reserve obligations; and

•have met all Hero Dogs’ requirements for application into the program, applied, and been accepted into the program; and

•have successfully completed all required Hero Dogs training and certification requirements.

There is no cost to a Veteran for the service dogs we raise, train, and place, or for the training we provide.

To learn more visit:

Jeff Laird