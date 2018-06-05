Carroll County Community Spotlight: June Tree of Friends Foundation
5 June 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight
Where community and cause come together…
Food Pantry
The Tree of Friends Foundation (ToFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that addresses humanitarian needs which are not currently being met or are under-served within Carroll County, Maryland. With support from our dedicated donors, ToFF brings awareness to the current community needs though services, events, and donations.
Tree of Friends Foundation
3211 Main Street
Manchester, MD 21102
Phone: 443-507-0667
Email: info@treeoffriends.org
ToFF is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit
Federal Tax ID 52-1865244