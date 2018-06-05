Carroll County Community Spotlight: June Tree of Friends Foundation

5 June 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight

The Tree of Friends Foundation (ToFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that addresses humanitarian needs which are not currently being met or are under-served within Carroll County, Maryland. With support from our dedicated donors, ToFF brings awareness to the current community needs though services, events, and donations.

Tree of Frineds ToFF is a charity group dedicated to serving the needs of the community under the guidance of the Community Foundation of Carroll County. All donations are tax deductible!

Tree of Friends Foundation

3211 Main Street

Manchester, MD 21102

Phone: 443-507-0667

Email: info@treeoffriends.org

ToFF is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit

Federal Tax ID 52-1865244

