Carroll County Community Spotlight: March Westminster Rescue Mission

28 February 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight

Mission Statement

The Westminster Rescue Mission exists to advance the Kingdom of God by proclaiming God’s Word and by partnering with local churches, businesses, social service organizations, caring supporters and volunteers in order to provide ministries of relief, rescue and other services for individuals and families in need.

We are a 501 (c) (3) non-profit Christian ministry established to reach the least, the last and the lost in our community with the Gospel of Jesus Christ while helping to address the basic necessities of life.

We believe that true life transformation is not only possible but promised in the redeeming power found in Jesus Christ. And the Truth is that even in the wake of the destruction and despair of addiction, nothing is too hard for God, and each person, created in the image of God, is the object of His extravagant love.

Westminster Rescue Mission

Jeff Laird