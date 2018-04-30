Carroll County Community Spotlight: May KPETS

2018 Volunteers of the Year recognized at the KPETS Tails for Comfort Dinner on March 18, 2018

KPETS is a network of registered volunteer teams who partner with their companion animal(s) to provide comfort, encouragement and rehabilitation through human/animal interactions. Serving local communities in health-related facilities, social agencies, special-needs programs, schools, libraries, retirement communities and hospices, KPETS teams readily visit wherever the human/animal connection may be beneficial. KPETS services are free of charge. Established in 2003, KPETS has grown into an organization with more than 375 volunteer teams, providing over 10,000 visits of animal assisted therapy to over 300 facilities every year.

Jeff Laird