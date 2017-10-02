Carroll County Community Spotlight October Freedom Center

The Freedom Center is a nonprofit organization committed to providing a wide array of services to assist individuals with disabilities to live independently, pursue meaningful goals, and have the same opportunities and choices as all persons. The mission is to offer services and supports to empower people with disabilities to lead self-directed, independent, and productive lives in a barrier-free community.

The Freedom Center believes that persons with disabilities have the right to:

Live as independently as their abilities allow

Receive services based on need

Have the same access to opportunities as all persons

Exercise self-determination

Access to programs which maximize their potential

Integration in the community

Employment which enhances their feeling of self worth and financial independence

A guarantee of constitutional and human rights

Choose available options and receive assistance toward independence

For more information visit http://www.thefreedomcenter-md.org/

