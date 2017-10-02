Carroll County Community Spotlight October Freedom Center
2 October 2017 Non-Profit Spotlight
The Freedom Center is a nonprofit organization committed to providing a wide array of services to assist individuals with disabilities to live independently, pursue meaningful goals, and have the same opportunities and choices as all persons. The mission is to offer services and supports to empower people with disabilities to lead self-directed, independent, and productive lives in a barrier-free community.
The Freedom Center believes that persons with disabilities have the right to:
Live as independently as their abilities allow
Receive services based on need
Have the same access to opportunities as all persons
Exercise self-determination
Access to programs which maximize their potential
Integration in the community
Employment which enhances their feeling of self worth and financial independence
A guarantee of constitutional and human rights
Choose available options and receive assistance toward independence
For more information visit http://www.thefreedomcenter-md.org/