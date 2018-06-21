Carroll County Community Spotlight: Pilots N’ Paws

21 June 2018 Non-Profit Spotlight

Their mission

Pilots N Paws® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our site is intended to be a meeting place for volunteers engaged in the valuable services of rescuing, sheltering and adopting animals, and volunteer pilots and plane owners willing to assist with animal transportation. The intent of Pilots N Paws is to provide an environment in which volunteers can come together and arrange or schedule rescue flights, overnight foster care or shelter, and all other related activities.

Through the Pilots N Paws discussion board, volunteers can exchange information regarding animal transports, coordinate and schedule transports, share rescue stories and recruit volunteers.

All participants are encouraged to check daily for new listings on the discussion board for purposes of volunteering or assisting in our effort to save animals. The discussion board is also intended for participants to develop friendships and relationships and to get to know one another because we are all working toward a common goal, to save the lives of innocent animals.

The only request for those participating is to be aware of the concerns of others. For that reason, the Paws N Paws discussion board includes links to information that is specific to pilots and those involved in the sheltering or rescue process. Aviation is a wonderful alternative to ground transportation, but those involved will have concerns not generally faced by ground transporters.

