Carroll Singers Presents “I Sing Because I’m Happy” on Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 & Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Rd, Westminster MD. This is a concert of gospel music and will keep your toes tapping, your head bopping and your spirits high. Tickets: $12 Adults ($10 in advance), $9 Students ($7 in advance), children under 6 are free. Tickets available at:The Arts Center, Coffey Music, Menchey Music, and Carroll Singers Members. For more info, call 410-848-5581.