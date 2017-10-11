What DJ is On Now
Carroll Singers Presents “Sing We Now of Christmas”

Carroll Singers Presents “Sing We Now of Christmas” on Monday & Tuesday, November 27 & 28, 2017 at 7:30 PM at Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Rd, Westminster MD. Enjoy different types of arrangements of some familiar and not so familiar Christmas songs. Tickets: $12 Adults ($10 in advance), $9 Students ($7 in advance). Tickets available at: The Arts Center, Coffey Music, Menchey Music, and Carroll Singers Members. For more info, call 410-848-5581.