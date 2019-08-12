Cars & Conversations
12 August 2019 Events Home Page
Presented by Carroll County American Muscle
Sponsored by Hahn’s Pork and Beans Store
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Time: 10AM-1PM
Rt. 27 & Hahn Rd. Westminster, MD
This s a fun family friendly event – free for spectators
Come inside and enjoy breakfast or lunch
Free Freshly brewed coffee
Snowball stand and more!
Car Competition
Open to all makes and models of cars
Entry Fee – $10; or 2 non-perishable items and $5
(Donated items will go to our deployed military)
It will be the People’s Vote on the cars.
Winner will receive a Pork and Beans Gift Card!
Receive a 10% coupon off items in the store
Non-perishable food and personal care items will be accepted for our deployed military. If you fill out the military match form before purchasing coffee or select food, Hahns Pork and Beans will match your purchase and send it to our deployed military.
Proceeds to benefit
America’s Warriors Care Package Project
For more details email- CCAM.CLUB@comcast.net
or Call (443) 800- 3181