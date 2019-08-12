Cars & Conversations

Presented by Carroll County American Muscle

Sponsored by Hahn’s Pork and Beans Store

Sunday, August 18, 2019

Time: 10AM-1PM

Rt. 27 & Hahn Rd. Westminster, MD

This s a fun family friendly event – free for spectators

Come inside and enjoy breakfast or lunch

Free Freshly brewed coffee

Snowball stand and more!

Car Competition

Open to all makes and models of cars

Entry Fee – $10; or 2 non-perishable items and $5

(Donated items will go to our deployed military)

It will be the People’s Vote on the cars.

Winner will receive a Pork and Beans Gift Card!

Receive a 10% coupon off items in the store

Non-perishable food and personal care items will be accepted for our deployed military. If you fill out the military match form before purchasing coffee or select food, Hahns Pork and Beans will match your purchase and send it to our deployed military.

Proceeds to benefit

America’s Warriors Care Package Project

www.awcpp.com

For more details email- CCAM.CLUB@comcast.net

or Call (443) 800- 3181

Jeff Laird