CBS News Sunday Morning

7 September 2018 Uncategorized

The sparkling notes of a trumpet fanfare and the familiar logo of the sun alert viewers that it’s time for the CBS’s Sunday morning staple. Journalist Jane Pauley helms the show, taking over hosting duties from Charles Osgood, who spent 22 years on the job. A morning talk show, this program airs at a different pace and focuses much of its attention on the performing arts. After a quick update of the day’s news and national weather, correspondents offer longer-length segments on a variety of topics, from architecture to ballet to music to pop culture and politics.

Jeff Laird