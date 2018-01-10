Community Forum on State of Addiction

10 January 2018 Community Calendar

When:1-10-18 7pm-8pm

Rising Above Addiction is partnering up with Maryland Addiction Recovery Center and Wesley Freedom UMC to hold a quarterly community forum on the current State of Addiction.

Our goal is to bring awareness to the community, educate and help family members navigate through a loved one’s addiction (including providing family members with resources), and having a Q&A at the end.

We will have five speakers: Zach Snitzer from Maryland Addiction Recovery Center , Tammy Lofink from Rising Above Addiction, Carroll County’s Sheriff DeWees, Dr. Musser: a psychologist who specializes in addiction, and a person in recovery.

Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church

961 Johnsville Rd, Eldersburg, Maryland 21784

