Saturday, May 19:

COMMUNITY-WIDE YARD SALE: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on the lawns at Deer Park United Methodist Church, 2205 Sykesville Road/Rt. 32 at Deer Park Road, Westminster, in the Smallwood area. Cost: $20 per 20×20-ft space. Pancake Breakfast, 7:00-10:00 a.m., pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, juice and choice of beverage. Lunch, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.: grilled hamburgers, hot dogs & drinks. Church bake table also available. For more information or to reserve space, call church office at 410-848-2313 or visit www.dpumc.net.

Kevin Ashcraft