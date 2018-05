Dad Works 7th annual Daddy Daughter Dance Fundraiser

This year is the 7th annual Dads Works Daddy Daughter Dance fundraiser.

Location: VFW Post 467 at 519 Poole Road, Westminster, MD 21157 on June 16th from 6-9 PM

Tickets cost only $35 for each dad, and daughters attend free!

Advanced registration is required at dadsworks.org/ticket-registration

Jeff Laird