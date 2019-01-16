December Carroll County Community Spotlight: Waste Not! Carroll

16 January 2019 Non-Profit Spotlight

Waste not’s mission is to educate the citizens of Carroll County about the local efforts to reduce waste, save precious resources and ease the burden on our landfills. By working with businesses, citizens and government leaders, we hope to build on the county’s early efforts to develop sensible and sustainable alternatives to managing its solid waste.

We encourage public/private partnerships to realize effective resource recovery within Zero Waste concepts and practices, emphasizing reduction, reuse, recycling, and composting.

The Zero Waste philosophy is based on the realities that landfill space is limited, organic decay in landfills releases methane that contributes to the warming of the earth’s atmosphere, and that incineration not only poses health hazards but is a costly financial option. Implementing Zero Waste will eliminate all discharges to land, water or air that may be a threat to our communities and our natural resources.

This is a grassroots effort, and we welcome the participation and input of citizens, businesses, government leaders and civic groups.