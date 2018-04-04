Drug & Violence Awareness Expo

4 April 2018 Community Calendar

April 12th – Drug & Violence Awareness Expo

Carroll County Agricultural Center – Shipley Arena

• Over 50 vendors with information on the programs and services they provide related to the Expo topics.

• Speakers

o 9 AM – Tim Weber & Guest – Their Personal Story

o 10:15 AM – Beth Schmidt – Drug Trends in Carroll County

o 11 AM – Mark Donovan

o 12:05 PM – Cortney Spittal – One Choice Changes Everything

• Interactive Displays

• Crime Fighting Display

• Simulated Impaired Driving Experience

• NEW THIS YEAR – The Expo is Offering a Continuing Education Credit Workshop for Social Workers, Professional Counselors and Therapists, nurses and all other disciplines.

Workshop: 12:45 – 4:00 PM

Register for the Workshop

FREE Admission & Parking

Jeff Laird