Drug & Violence Awareness Expo
4 April 2018 Community Calendar
April 12th – Drug & Violence Awareness Expo
Carroll County Agricultural Center – Shipley Arena
• Over 50 vendors with information on the programs and services they provide related to the Expo topics.
• Speakers
o 9 AM – Tim Weber & Guest – Their Personal Story
o 10:15 AM – Beth Schmidt – Drug Trends in Carroll County
o 11 AM – Mark Donovan
o 12:05 PM – Cortney Spittal – One Choice Changes Everything
• Interactive Displays
• Crime Fighting Display
• Simulated Impaired Driving Experience
• NEW THIS YEAR – The Expo is Offering a Continuing Education Credit Workshop for Social Workers, Professional Counselors and Therapists, nurses and all other disciplines.
Workshop: 12:45 – 4:00 PM
Register for the Workshop
FREE Admission & Parking