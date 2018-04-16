Faith Lutheran Church, LCMS, Eldersburg announces its Vacation Bible School, “Splash Canyon.”

Faith Lutheran Church, LCMS, Eldersburg announces its Vacation Bible School, “Splash Canyon.” The program will run from Monday, June 25 through Friday, June 29, 9:00 a.m. – 12 :00 p.m. and is open to children age 3 (by January 1, 2018) through 12. The children will learn that life is full of thrills and spills, and that only God knows what is around the bend. They will discover that Jesus is God’s promise on life’s wild ride. “For all the promises of God find their Yes in Him.” (2 Corinthians 1:20) There will be Bible stories, games, snacks, arts and crafts, music, more. To register, go to: http://www.faithlutheraneldersburg.com and click on “Vacation Bible School” under “What’s Up.” The church is located at 1700 St. Andrews Way, next to the public library. For more information, contact the church office at 410-795-8082.

