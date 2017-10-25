Fall 2017 Athletes of the Week
25 October 2017 Fall Athletes of the Week
Week Name Sport School Coach
9/6/2017 Heidi Rinehart – Girls Cross Country – Liberty High School – Pete Lester
9/6/2017 Ryan Stankewicz – Boys Golf – South Corroll High School – Matt Joseph
9/13/2017 Marlee Dzergoski – Girls Volleyball – Manchester Valley high school – Teri Leatherwood
9/13/2017 Nate Imes – Boys Football – FSK high school – Josh Rutter
9/20/2017 Briana Buch – Girls Soccer – Manchester Valley high school – Denise Hoff
9/20/2017 Woodrow Kashima – Boys Cross Country – Liberty High School – Pete Lester
9/27/2017 Anna Diffendal – Girls Soccer – Winters Mill High School – Denny Snyder
9/27/2017 Nick Dahl – Boys Football – Century High School – Todd Edmondson
10/4/2017 Jilienne Widener – Girls Volleyball – Westminster High School – Ed Benish
10/4/2017 Haleigh Moore – Girls Field Hockey – Westminster High School – Katie McDonald
10/11/2017 Jordyn Vanarsdale – Girls Soccer – Century High School – Sara Figuly
10/11/2017 Daniel Saxon – Boys Cross Country – Liberty high school – Pete Lester
10/18/2017 Gabby Clancy – Girls Field hockey – Westminster High School – Katie McDonald
10/18/2017 Zane Lewis – Boys Football – Westminster High School – Matt Study
10/25/2017 Maeve Lyons – Girls Cross Country – Liberty High School – Dan Jones
10/25/2017 Christian Etchison – Boys Football – Westminster High School – Matt Study