Family Style German Dinner

11 October 2017 Community Calendar

Trinity Lutheran Church at 833 Deer Park Rd in Smallwood/Westminster is having a Family Style German Dinner on Saturday, November 11th from 4 – 7. The menu includes Bratwurst, Pork, Apple Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Red Cabbage, Applesauce, Cucumber Salad, Bread, Assorted Desserts, Coffee/Iced Tea. Cost: Adults $15, 6-12 $7, free 5 & under. Bring neighbors, relatives, & friends to great food! The dinner benefits the Helping Hands Ministry. For additional information call 410-848-8923.

Jeff Laird