Free Community Workshops Scheduled

29 November 2017 Community Calendar

Free Community Workshops Scheduled

The Seton Center Build Your Resources and DePaul Dental Health Club programs offer varied, relevant, monthly resource workshops available to the entire community, regardless of income level. Unless otherwise noted, workshops are held at their location – 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD 21727.

December 5, from 5-8 PM – Children Are Welcome! Building Family Holiday Traditions Make a Christmas ornament with your family and hear a short presentation on affordable ways to make holiday memories together. Refreshments and FREE family holiday portraits will be offered. DEADLINE FOR REGISTRATION IS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017. Registration for each workshop is REQUIRED by calling 301.447.6102 x 17.

December 6 from 1:30-3 PM – This workshop will be presented by Apryl of Frederick Community Dental to help maintain a healthy mouth and prevent future issues. Whether you have natural teeth or dentures, oral health is important. Registration is REQUIRED by calling 301.447.6102 x 20.

December 12, from 5-7 PM – Healthy Holiday Eating Gain nutrition info, food preparation tips and recipes to make your holiday celebrations healthy, yummy and guilt-free. Registration for each workshop is REQUIRED by calling 301.447.6102 x 17.

Seton Family Store

Giving Tree for Homeless – Through December 9th, Seton Family Store at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD will host a Giving Christmas Tree for the homeless served through Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church’s Second Street and Hope program in Frederick, Maryland. When you shop, choose an ornament from the Giving Tree, purchase the item listed on the ornament (socks, thermal undergarments, boots, hats, gloves, scarves and warm clothes) at the Family Store or other retailer, bring it unwrapped and place it in the designated Christmas box at the Family Store. We are also collecting new sleeping bags, tents and McDonald’s restaurant gift cards, in only $10 increments. In advance, thank you for helping to show love for our neighbors in need.

Christmas Open House

The public is invited to stop by Seton Family Store at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, Maryland on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 AM to 4 PM to shop, talk with your neighbors, enjoy cookies, cider and hot chocolate. Santa will be here from 10 AM to 1 PM to visit with your children or grandchildren too!

After Christmas Sale

From December 27 thru December 30, 10 AM to 4 PM, come to Seton Family Store at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD, and get GREAT deals on next year’s holiday preparations!

Jeff Laird