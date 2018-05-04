Free Family Outdoor Movie Night-The animated film “Coco”

Saturday, May 12:

Free Family Outdoor Movie Night-The animated film “Coco” will be shown in the Deer Park UMC Pavilion, 2205 Sykesville Rd., Westminster 21157. Movie starts at sunset, with music & games starting at 7:30p.m. Free popcorn available while supplies last, and other snacks available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, movie will be shown in the Social Hall and begin at 7:30p.m. For more information, please visit www.dpumc.net or contact Skye at 443.244.0460 or events@dpumc.net.

Kevin Ashcraft