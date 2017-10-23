FREE WORKSHOP

23 October 2017 Community Calendar

FREE WORKSHOP – On Wednesday, November 8 from 4:30-7 PM, Seton Center, Inc. will host a completely FREE “Credit Café” presented by InterFaith Housing Alliance of Frederick at 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD. Receive a free credit score, a ½-hour credit counseling appointment and attend a Master Your Credit workshop. Registration is REQUIRED by calling 301.447.6102, ext. 17 or visiting Seton Center’s web site at www.setoncenter.org/our-programs/build-your-resources/.

Jeff Laird