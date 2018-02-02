Fried Oyster, roast turkey, ham, and all the fixings dinner by Glade UCC

Fried Oyster, roast turkey, ham, and all the fixings dinner by Glade UCC served buffet style at the Walkersville Vol. Fire Hall, 79 West Frederick St., Walkersville, MD. Friday, March 2, 4 – 7 pm. Sat., March 3, 12 – 5 pm. Craft table, candies, and baked goods also available, Adults and carry outs – $20; ages 6 – 12 $10; under 6 free. Further information – 301-845-6775 or secretary@gladechurch.org. http;//www.gladechurch.org

