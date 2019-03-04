Girls on the Run

4 March 2019 Community Calendar Events

Girls on the Run of Central Maryland Spring​ Season Registration Now Open Girls on the Run of Central Maryland’s registration for the Spring season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a ten-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

Girls on the Run is an after-school program that uses the power of running to help prepare girls in third through eighth for a lifetime of self-respect and healthy living. The program combines training for a 3.1-mile running event with self-esteem enhancing, uplifting workouts. Through interactive activities such as running, playing games, and group discussions, participants learn valuable social-emotional life skills that can be used at school, at home, and with friends..

Girls on the Run of Central Maryland has inspired girls in the Carroll and Howard County areas for 18 seasons and has impacted the lives of approximately 15,000 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at 66 locations. Each team will meet two times a week for 75-90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills like conflict resolution, goal-setting, and managing emotions. The season will culminate in a 5k event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

The program fee for the Spring 2019 season is $175, and scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. The program fee includes registration for the end-of-season 5k event, a shirt, water bottle, and all program materials. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run of Central Maryland website at gotrcentralmd.org

About Girls on the Run:

Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based positive youth development program for 3rd-8th grade girls. Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make a meaningful contribution to community and society. Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls. The ten-week program concludes with all participants completing a celebratory 5k event which gives them a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. Girls on the Run has served over 1.2 million girls since its inception in 1996.

