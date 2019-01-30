Hahn’s and WTTR Partner up for Pilots and Paws!

30 January 2019 Uncategorized

You use coffee to fuel your day, why not use it to help fuel a non-profit that rescues hundreds of animals each year?

Hahn’s Pork and Beans has teamed up with WTTR to fundraise money for the local nonprofit organization Pilots N Paws.

Pilots N’ Paws is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which organizes volunteers engaged in the valuable services of rescuing, sheltering and adopting animals. When a dog from California is adopted by a Marylander Pilots N Paws takes the initiative to transport the animal in need to their forever home. Through Pilots N Paws volunteers can get together and arrange or schedule rescue flights, overnight foster care or shelter, and all other related activities.

The discussion board is also intended for participants to develop friendships and relationships and to get to know one another, because we are all working toward a common goal: to save the lives of innocent animals.

When you buy a bag or cup of our special WTTR Mid Day Café Blend you’re also making a donation to Pilots N’ Paws, with each cup a portion of the proceeds benefits the pilots and volunteers who save animals like Scooby and Shaggy.

To buy the Mid-day Café Blend visit:

To learn more about Pilots N Paws visit:

And follow them on Facebook: PilotsNPawsFanPage

To Donate visit:

Jeff Laird