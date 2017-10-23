HEALTH INSURANCE OR MEDICARE QUESTIONS?

23 October 2017 Community Calendar

HEALTH INSURANCE OR MEDICARE QUESTIONS? Seton Center, Inc. now offers healthcare enrollments at their site, 16840 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg MD each Wednesday from 9:30 AM to 4 PM through their partnership with HEALTHCARE ACCESS MARYLAND. Navigator Kalie Pearson from Healthcare Access Maryland serves as the Connector Entity to assist clients with insurance enrollments under the Affordable Care Act in Howard, Frederick and Carroll Counties.

The next Open Enrollment for 2018 qualified health plans (QHPs), is much shorter than in previous years and will run November 1st through December 15th. Medicaid enrollment is available year-round. For more information or to make an appointment, please call Kalie at 410-500-4710 or visit www.hcamaryland.org.

Jeff Laird